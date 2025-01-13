BY: Ashley Blackwell Published 7 hours ago

New year, new routine? With the colder months upon us, developing better skincare habits is crucial for climate change. Let’s discuss easy DIY face masks for every skin type that would make your dermatologist proud!

Many have made resolutions to keep their bodies “tea” and “mugs” flawless (come through, Gen-Z slang!) the primary focus for 2025. From going hard in the gym to spending more time in the mirror, preserving a well-kept exterior is (rightfully) on every woman’s “soft-girl” checklist this year. However, as the winter weather sets in, facial dryness and clogged pores are at an all-time high.

In turn, makeup application for holiday gatherings quickly becomes a disaster when foundation flakes and corner creasing permeate your full look. The key to a nice beat is good skincare. Packing harsh products on top of unhealthy layers could do more harm than any highlight can conceal. While some drugstore treatments have proven effective, there’s nothing like a quick, convenient remedy that ensures your face card never declines!

Face masks are essential for deep exfoliation and relaxing rituals. Aside from that, its benefits include clearing hyperpigmentation, lightening blackheads, and maintaining hydration. By utilizing homemade hacks, you can monitor the ingredients, customize the recipe to fit your beauty needs, and inexpensively keep your skin replenished and restored–no matter the season.

Check out these beginner-friendly concoctions below!

1. Avocado Banana (Normal Skin)

Aside from over-the-counter moisturizers (like anti-aging and renewal cream), avocados and bananas have great revitalization properties. This avocado and banana face mask is simple yet strong. Bye, bye, acne! Hello, nourishment.

What you’ll need:

1/2 ripe banana

1/4 avocado

1 teaspoon of extra virgin olive oil

1 teaspoon of honey

blender

Directions: Per London-based nutritionist Milena Kaler, place your banana and avocado into a blender. Once mashed, add in your virgin olive oil and honey and blend until smooth. Let sit on the face for 15 minutes before rinsing.

2. Cucumber & Mint (Oily Skin)

According to Healthline, “oily skin and dead skin cells can clog pores and trigger acne breakouts. Cucumbers — which are mildly astringent — may help to cleanse the skin and tighten pores. This may help reduce breakouts.” As you may know, cucumber is a premier vegetable that helps to combat a list of things, including skin issues.

What you’ll need:

1/2 cucumber

5-10 mint leaves

1 tablespoon of plain Greek yogurt

1 tablespoon of non-fat dry milk

Directions: Per 204 Park, blend all items until you have a nice consistency. On a washed face, apply a thin layer of the mask, let it dry, and then add a second layer. This should stay on your skin for 25 minutes before removal.

3. Honey and Oatmeal (Combination Skin)

Thanks to honey’s anti-inflammatory properties and oatmeal’s ability to fight itchy skin, these options make the perfect match for those whose skin changes with the weather. This straight-to-the-point honey and oatmeal mixture is certainly a go-to.

What you’ll need:

1 tablespoon of ground oats

1 teaspoon of honey

1/2 teaspoon of unfiltered apple cider vinegar

1/2 teaspoon of rosewater

Directions: Per blogger Lily Diamond, grab a small bowl and blend all ingredients. Apply a coat (not too heavy) to a clean face, and let it dry for 10 minutes. Once completed, wash it off with warm water and use a moisturizer for the ultimate glow.

4. Avocado and Aloe Vera (Sensitive Skin)

Avocado and aloe vera are two powerful forces together. From avocado’s inflammation reduction properties to aloe vera’s ability to heal acne and dark spots, this face mask comes highly suggested for those combatting a series of skin problems.

What you’ll need:

1/4 mashed avocado

1 tablespoon of aloe vera gel

1 tablespoon of oats

Directions: Per Stephanie from Hello Glow, combine avocado, aloe vera gel, and oats and bring it to a good mixture. Apply it to your face and let it sit for 10-15 minutes before rinsing with warm water.

5. Coconut and Pomegranate Seed Oil (Mature Skin)

Coconut oil and pomegranate seed oil are both great for anti-aging. Additionally, they can heal wounds and improve skin elasticity. Learning what works and cutting costs is vital for your skincare journey. This mask is recommended for those with fine lines and wrinkles.

What you’ll need:

1/2 tablespoon of coconut oil

1/4 tablespoon of pomegranate seed oil

Directions: Per Mothering.com, wash and dry your face before application. Mix the coconut and pomegranate seed oils in a bowl. Use a clean makeup brush to apply the concoction to your face and neck. Leave for 1 hour and then remove with water. Pat dry.

Will you be trying one of these easy DIY face masks for every skin type? Let us know below!