“Dancing with the Stars” is strutting into its 34th season on Sept. 16, and this season includes a few very popular queer faces. The hit show — celebrating its 20th anniversary this year — promises a dazzling lineup of celebs from Olympic medalists to reality TV personalities, all vying for the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy. Among them are two out-and-proud stars bringing some extra sparkle and representation to the dance floor.

Since its debut, “DWTS” has featured several trailblazing LGBTQIA+ stars. Chaz Bono, the openly transgender son of Cher, competed in Season 13 with pro dancer Lacey Schwimmer, becoming the first openly trans man to join the cast. In 2018, figure skater Adam Rippon made history as the first openly gay man to win the competition, thrilling fans with his sharp moves and unapologetic confidence.

Now, Season 34 introduces new queer contenders ready to shine on the dance floor. Here’s a closer look at the LGBTQIA+ celebrities set to compete on “Dancing with the Stars.”

Scott Hoying

Scott Hoying is a three-time GRAMMY Award-winning singer and co-founder of the a cappella group Pentatonix. With his group, the 31-year-old has sold over 13 million albums and even earned a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2023. Now, he’s trading in his mic for dancing shoes — and doing it with pride. Paired with pro dancer Rylee Arnold, Hoying already feels the love on the dance floor.

“I feel like I instantly clicked with Rylee. We try things, send each other videos, and it just flows,” Hoying told GLAAD. “When someone accepts and loves you for who you are, and you never feel judged, you can be your best self. You’re not putting up filters or acting a certain way. I can be my weird, awkward self around Rylee, and that’s when the dancing really works.”

Lauren Jauregui

Lauren Jauregui first stole hearts as one-fifth of the chart-topping girl group Fifth Harmony, and has since blossomed into a solo artist and songwriter. The Cuban-American singer has collaborated with stars like Halsey and Ty Dolla $ign, and dropped hit singles of her own. Beyond music, Jauregui is known as a passionate activist for human rights, women’s empowerment, and LGBTQIA+ equality. The pop star is partnered with Brandon Armstrong, and their chemistry is already on point.

“A good dance partner is someone who is communicating with you and elevating what you can already do,” Jauregui told GLAAD, praising her partner for striking that balance. Armstrong added, “I’m the frame, she’s the picture.” However, for Lauren, “Dancing with the Stars” isn’t just about the fancy footwork – it’s about the stories those dances can represent.

“Stories help us to conceptualize other people’s perspectives,” she said. “That’s one of the most important parts of being an empathetic and caring neighbor, reading someone else’s experience and really resonating with what they go through. Reading is important because it gets us out of our own little egos and assumptions.”

