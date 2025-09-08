Michael Seltzer’s Cause Of Death Announced Following His Death At 78

BY: Jasmine Franklin Published 3 hours ago

Credit: Instagram/fcaaids

Michael Seltzer’s cause of death has been revealed. Seltzer, a leader in gay and AIDS philanthropy, has died at the age of 78. Friends and colleagues remembered him as a passionate advocate. He shaped how foundations and nonprofits addressed some of the most pressing issues of his time. His work in advancing equality and directing resources to underserved communities leaves behind a legacy that continues to inspire.

Advertisement

Michael Seltzer’s Cause of Death Confirmed

Gay City News reported that Seltzer passed away from a heart attack. According to his close friend of 45 years, Richard Burns, the philanthropist passed away suddenly when he was in the Thimble Islands with his husband and their best friends.

The confirmation of Seltzer’s cause of death prompted an outpouring of tributes from leaders in the philanthropic and LGBTQIA+ communities who recognized his decades of dedication. He dedicated his career to advancing compassion, equity, and health, with many noting that his impact extended far beyond his professional achievements.

Advertisement

A Lifelong Commitment to Philanthropy

Seltzer dedicated his life to ensuring that philanthropy addressed real needs and supported marginalized voices. In the 1980s, as the AIDS epidemic devastated communities, he stood at the forefront of efforts to secure funding for organizations that provided lifesaving services. He recognized that philanthropy could play a transformative role in the fight against HIV and AIDS, and he worked tirelessly to connect resources with the groups that needed them most.

Burns, who first met him at Lambda Legal in 1980, remembered Seltzer as a constant source of leadership. He said Seltzer co-chaired Lambda Legal’s board with Nath Rockhill and later served as co-chair of the board at New York’s LGBT Center alongside Janet Weinberg. Burns, who led the center for many years, praised Seltzer’s ability to guide institutions while also mentoring the next generation of advocates. He recalled that Seltzer’s bravery, generosity, and kindness defined every effort he made.

Throughout his career, Seltzer advised foundations, developed strategies for social impact, and trained countless nonprofit leaders. His ability to guide institutions toward meaningful change helped shape a generation of advocates and funders. He often spoke about the responsibility of philanthropy to act with both urgency and humanity, particularly when lives were on the line.

Advertisement

Seltzer also taught future nonprofit leaders through his academic work. He shared his expertise as an educator, preparing young professionals to carry forward his mission. His colleagues remembered him as a mentor who challenged others to think critically while remaining grounded in compassion and empathy.

Championing LGBTQIA+ Advocacy

Seltzer became a central figure in advancing LGBTQIA+ rights. According to Funders Concerned About AIDS, in 1987, he co-founded the organization with Joyce Bove. This coalition prompted philanthropy to address the crisis at a time when the federal government, under Ronald Reagan, offered a limited response. His expertise in building support made a critical difference in getting real funding for research and treatment.

Seltzer’s work complemented the efforts of organizations like Gay Men’s Health Crisis, founded in 1982 by Larry Kramer, which grew into a leading service provider for people living with HIV and AIDS. While ACT UP, also co-founded by Kramer, fought to demand government action, Seltzer used his deep knowledge of philanthropy to connect activists with resources. Together, these efforts transformed the country’s understanding and response to the epidemic.

Advertisement

By directing philanthropic attention to LGBTQIA+ organizations, Seltzer ensured that advocacy groups had the resources to protect and expand rights. Colleagues recall that he worked not only as a strategist but also as a friend to those he supported.

A Lasting Legacy

Seltzer’s death closes a chapter on a life defined by purpose, generosity, and advocacy. His efforts ensured that countless organizations could continue their missions. Friends, colleagues, and students described him as a mentor whose guidance will resonate for years to come. As tributes continue, his name remains tied to progress in philanthropy and LGBTQIA+ rights. Seltzer’s legacy serves as a reminder that one life dedicated to service can inspire generations.

How do you remember Michael Seltzer’s impact on philanthropy and LGBTQIA+ advocacy? Share your thoughts in the comments.

Advertisement