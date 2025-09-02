BY: Jasmine Franklin Published 6 hours ago

Credit: Pexels/Max Vakhtbovycn

Virgin Active has banned trans women from female changing rooms, marking a major change in its facility rules. The move follows the UK Supreme Court’s confirmation that the Equality Act 2010 defines sex in biological terms. The gym implemented the change after receiving a legal threat from television presenter Michelle Dewberry, with support from the human rights charity Sex Matters, which drew attention to access and inclusion in fitness spaces.

Why the Ban Was Implemented

Virgin Active states that the Supreme Court ruling left the company legally obligated to revise its operations. The official website says:

“In April, the UK Supreme Court confirmed that the Equality Act 2010 defines sex in biological terms. While the decision was outside of our control, it is legally binding on our business – as well as other gyms, leisure centres and similar facilities across the UK.”

To comply, Virgin Active updated its Club Rules, designating changing rooms and bathrooms according to biological sex. The company emphasized that the change is a legal requirement, not a statement on gender identity. Officials noted that other gyms in the UK will likely face similar adjustments.

The Legal Threat

Credit: Pexels/Ivan Samkov

Solicitors acting for Dewberry sent a legal letter to Virgin Active, threatening a claim under the Equality Act. Dewberry challenged the gym’s previous “trans inclusion” policy, which allowed anyone identifying as trans or non-binary to use the women’s changing room.

According to Sex Matters, her complaint followed an encounter in February 2025 when she came across a man dressed as a woman while changing at her local gym. She said the experience left her feeling vulnerable and uncomfortable. Dewberry initially raised the issue with local management, who apologized for her discomfort and noted that the gym does have multiple transgender members who use the facilities.

Further inquiries revealed that “transgender females and non-binary members” were permitted to use the women’s changing room. After repeated attempts to clarify the policy failed, she canceled her gym membership.

Official Statements and Community Impact

Virgin Active confirmed it has now revised its changing-room policy to prevent biological men, including those identifying as transgender women, from using women’s changing rooms.

“By law, our members and visitors who use a changing room marked as ‘male’ or ‘female’ must select the one that matches their biological sex,” the new policy explained.

“Our unisex and single-occupancy facilities can be used by everyone, and we are updating our signage to ensure these spaces are clearly marked and easy to find. If you need help locating our unisex and single-occupancy facilities, our front-of-house team will be happy to assist. If you have any questions or concerns about which changing room is right for you, please email info@virginactive.co.uk.”

Furthermore, the company also issued an apology for the way it handled Dewberry’s complaint.

Looking Ahead: Adjustments and Alternatives

Credit: Pexels/Andrea Piacquadio

Virgin Active gyms excluding trans people have become a key topic in UK fitness and LGBTQIA+ discussions. By restricting changing room access, the company highlights the intersection of law, identity, and inclusion. While the rules remain in place, Virgin Active encourages members to use private facilities and single-occupancy options.

The policy illustrates how legal rulings can transform everyday spaces, with both practical and emotional consequences for members.

What do you think about Virgin Active gyms excluding trans people?