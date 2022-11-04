Drake Disses Serena Williams’ Husband Alexis Ohanian On New Album: ‘Your Husband A Groupie,' Alexis Responds [Photo + Video]

Drake is at it, again.

The ChampagnePapi shaded Serena Williams’ husband Alexis Ohanian by labeling him a “groupie” on his new album Her Loss.

This time he mentioned the wrong husband. In Drake and 21 Savage’s new single ‘Middle Of The Ocean’, Drake shaded Serena Williams’ husband Alexis Ohanian by labeling him a “groupie.”

Here’s what he says around the 3:35 mark:

“Sidebar, Serena, your husband a groupie

He claim we don’t got a problem but

No, boo, it is like you comin’ for sushi”

Drake and Serena have been close for years with the two even rumored to have dated years back.

Alexis responds to Drake by tweeting, “the reason I stay winning is because I’m relentless about being the absolute best at whatever I do — including being the best groupie for my wife & daughter.” Ohanian said.

Serena got in on the action as well. She showed her hubby some support by responding to his tweet with a few heart emoji’s.

Take a look below.

???? — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) November 4, 2022