Drake Debuts New Haircut & Says Goodbye To The Heart [Photos]

To promote his latest album Certified Lover Boy, Toronto native Drake started shaving a heart into his hairline last year. The unique look would go on to become his signature hairstyle for the last several months. He kicked off a trend of people shaving hearts into their hair, but he’s officially looking toward the future, deciding how he’s going to shape the culture next.

via: Hot97

It had a pretty good run for the promo of his long-awaited sixth album, CLB. It was released in September and he had a historical release. Around the time, Kanye dropped Donda, and Drake sold more than Ye during the first week, NY Times reports.

Drizzy’s haircut became popular, and celebrities like YK Osiris tried getting the heart-shaped haircut for himself. Unfortunately, 6 god and 21 Savage clowned him (jokingly) about it. But now Drake is done with the hairstyle and moved on to something new. Drake has a super low cut, and if they went any lower, he would have almost been bald. Take a look:

As long as Drake keeps that beard he’s gonna look good.