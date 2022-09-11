Drake Buys $100K Championship Rings After Winning His Rec Basketball League

Drake is a massive basketball fan. The man can be seen courtside at nearly any Toronto Raptors game, and he’s been training his son in the ways of the sport for years. He’s also an avid player, and is deeply passionate about hooping in his SBL Recreational Basketball League.

via: Complex

The Toronto rapper has once again enlisted Jason of Beverly Hills to design over-the-top diamond rings for the SBL champions. The celebrity jeweler has designed plenty of NBA championship rings in the past. Last year he crafted $50,000 rings for Drake and his teammates. Jason one-upped himself this time around, crafting a ring that’s valued at approximately $100,000. Featuring 15 carats of flawless diamonds, the piece is highlighted by two large diamonds to symbolize Drizzy’s back-to-back titles.

As someone who wishes I could play ball professionally I respect Drake for making his dream a reality with his own league,” Jason said in a statement. “We always have a good time when we work together and it has been fun working on these championship rings with him the last three years.”

Back in 2019, Jason of Beverly Hills crafted Drake’s $150,000 custom ring to celebrate the Toronto Raptors’ 2019 championship. With over 30 carats of diamonds, the piece had more than any design in NBA history.

In addition, the renowned jeweler has manufactured championship rings for several NBA teams, including the Lakers (2009, 2010, 2020), Warriors (2015, 2017, 2018), and Bucks (2021).

“Drake had a clear vision of what he wanted and we worked really well together to make that happen,” Jason Arasheben added. “I enjoy the challenge of telling the story of the season and incorporating everything into the design and onto a ring, while still using as many diamonds as possible.”