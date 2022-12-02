Drake Appeared To Troll Kanye West Over Kim Kardashian-Chris Paul Affair Rumors [Photos]

Drake has been accused of taunting Kanye West over his ex-wife Kim Kardashian‘s alleged fling with NBA star Chris Paul.

via: Rap-Up

Before he was suspended from Twitter for posting anti-Semitic language, the disgraced rapper claimed that he once “caught” his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, cheating with Chris Paul.

“Let’s break one last window before we get outa here. I caught this guy with Kim,” Ye tweeted alongside a photo of the NBA star, who has been married to Jada Crawley since 2011.

JUST IN: Kanye West says he caught Chris Paul with Kim Kardashian??? pic.twitter.com/5qftnYY3Kl — RapTV (@Rap) December 2, 2022

Amid the cheating accusation, Drake’s name was thrown into the mix. A 2018 photo of him and his friends wearing Chris Paul jerseys resurfaced as social media speculated that Drake may have been aware of the cheating rumor long before Ye’s tweet.

This photo is resurfacing of Drake and his friends wearing Chris Paul jerseys from when he was beefing with Kanye… pic.twitter.com/BD0daF3x1r — RapTV (@Rap) December 2, 2022

Back in 2018, J Prince also claimed that Drake had a diss ready that would have “ended [Kanye’s] career,” but he convinced him not to release it because it “would’ve hurt families,” alluding to the alleged affair.

Back in 2018, J Prince said that Drake had a diss ready that would “end Kanye’s career” but he made him give his word that he wouldn’t drop it?Now it all makes sense pic.twitter.com/OzZMG6oyCC — ovokosh ?? (@CIRC0L0C0) December 2, 2022

Despite Ye’s claim, a source close to Kim has denied the cheating allegation, suggesting it was done to deflect from Ye’s praise of Hitler and the Nazis.

“This is not true and sadly it’s an ongoing pattern with Kanye — attacking Kim to redirect everyone’s attention after a day of crazy antics where he has said every hateful and offensive thing he can possibly dream of,” the source told TMZ before bringing up Ye’s past allegations about the mother of his kids.

“He has a history of falsely accusing her of also having affairs with Meek Mill, Drake and countless others. Kanye has for years deflected his own awful behavior, infidelities and obsession with porn and sex addiction to abuse and slut shame Kim. She wants to be left alone so she can focus on the well-being of their children.”

This comes as the couple finally settled their divorce this week. As part of the agreement, they will have equal access to their four children. Kanye will also be responsible for $200,000 a month in child support, his share of the total expense.

West’s Twitter account has since been suspended after he tweeted an image of a swastika inside a Star of David. Elon Musk said the post violated Twitter’s rule against the incitement of violence.