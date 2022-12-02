It's Getting Messier: According to Report Wife of Married GMA Host Was "Blindsided" by the Affair and Scandal

It’s being reported that T.J. Holmes’ wife Marilee Fiebig was “blindsided” by his alleged affair with his “GMA3” co-anchor Amy Robach.

via: The Root

According to Page Six, its sources say the former Roc Nation executive was “blindsided” by her husband’s new relationship. “She’s devastated. She had no idea,” the source said. “They haven’t been together in [a while], but they were trying to work it out.”

The insider tells Page Six that Fiebig hasn’t been wearing her wedding ring for a while, as the couple has been separated for six months. She thought they were trying to work on their marriage, so they could reunite.

Holmes and Fiebig were married in March 2010 and have one daughter together. Holmes has two children from his previous marriage.

Meanwhile, People is reporting that the duo had already ended their marriages when the romantic relationship started. “This was two consenting adults who were each separated. They both broke up with their spouses in August within weeks of each other,” the insider said. “The relationship didn’t start until after that.”

This story took over the internet after the Daily Mail published pictures of the pair looking very much like a couple while hanging out together in early November. They are seen getting up close and personal in a bar, while in another photo, Holmes appears to grab Robach’s butt as she reaches into the trunk of a car.