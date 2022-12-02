Michael Vick To Produce Docuseries On The Evolution of Black NFL Quarterbacks

Former Eagles quarterback Michael Vick will be one of the executive producers and the face of an upcoming docuseries telling the stories of African-American quarterbacks in the American football landscape.

via: BET

In the eight-part docuseries, co-produced by SMAC Productions and Fubo Studios, Vick, 42, discusses the evolution of Black quarterbacks with former and current players and coaches, as well as celebrities and journalists, Variety reports.

They include Doug Williams, the legendary first Black quarterback to win a Super Bowl, and Patrick Mahomes, who led the Kansas City Chiefs to victory in Super Bowl LIV.

Historically, Black quarterbacks faced stereotypes claiming that Black athletes lack the intelligence to play the position. Black quarterbacks have also often been the subject of scrutiny, most infamously in the case of former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, whose kneeling gesture in protest of police violence in Black communities, essentially rendered him without a team to this day.

“I’m excited to be a part of this project because as a kid, I just wanted to have a shot at playing in the National Football League. Never in my wildest dreams did I think I would be the first African American quarterback drafted #1. I know that was a big step for us in society,” Vick said in a statement, according to Variety.

Michael Vick to Lead Docuseries on the Evolution of Black NFL Quarterbacks (EXCLUSIVE) https://t.co/neL3qY7KVY — Variety (@Variety) November 30, 2022

Vick, known for his ability to run with the football, said people often credit him with revolutionizing the quarterback position. But he credited players like Randall Cunningham and Steve McNair, Black quarterback he idolized as a kid, who paved the way for him.

As a quarterback, Vick held two rushing records, according to NFL.com. The four-time Pro Bowl player has the most career rushing yards (6,109) and the most single-season rushing yards, 1,039 in 2006.

“When you look at the evolution of the Black quarterback, it’s because of the people that came before us. And now, I’m thankful for the dual threat concept that has changed the game for the better,” said Vick, the first overall pick in the 2001 draft who played 13 NFL seasons.

FredAnthony Smith, vice president of non-scripted at SMAC Entertainment, is set to direct and executive produce the series.

“The story of the evolution of the Black quarterback is the story of how a group of men fought for the chance to play a position, revolutionized the game, and impacted and shaped culture off the field,” Smith said, adding that he couldn’t think of a better person than Vick to lead the conversation.