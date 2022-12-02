Alex Jones Files for Bankruptcy After $1.5 Billion Sandy Hook Verdict [Photo]

Right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones filed for personal Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in a Texas court on Friday, according to court documents.

Per Rolling Stone, the InfoWars founder’s company Free Speech Systems LLC has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy following the verdicts of the defamation trials against the families of children killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook shooting. For spreading false information about the shooting, including labeling the families “crisis actors,” he has been ordered to pay over $1.48 billion in damages.

In his bankruptcy filing, Jones declared his assets are valued between $1-10 million. However, court documents from earlier this year revealed his InfoWars store brought in $165 million in revenue across a three-year period, and had a daily revenue of over $800,000 at one point. During a broadcast after the verdict announcement earlier this year, Jones said he planned to file for bankruptcy to cut down the amount of money he would need to pay.

Alex Jones has just filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy: pic.twitter.com/k4d2Aqms7c — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) December 2, 2022

“Like every other cowardly move Alex Jones has made, this bankruptcy will not work,” said Chris Mattei, one of the attorneys representing families of Sandy Hook victims. “The bankruptcy system does not protect anyone who engages in intentional and egregious attacks on others, as Mr. Jones did. The American judicial system will hold Alex Jones accountable, and we will never stop working to enforce the jury’s verdict.”

