Dr. Dre’s Former Psychiatrist Granted Temporary Restraining Order Against Him

BY: Walker Published 6 hours ago

Dr. Dre’s former psychiatrist isn’t just suing him, he’s downright terrified of him so much so, he’s asked a judge to order the music mogul to stay away.

The medical practitioner has just been granted a temporary restraining order for protection over alleged threats from the rapper.

Dr. Charles Sophy was the therapist and counselor for Dr. Dre during his marriage and divorce from his ex-wife, Nicole Young.

Advertisement

The counselor approached the court to force the rapper to stay 100 yards away from him and his 22-year-old son. The doctor claimed it became necessary for him to seek legal protection after the rapper threatened him in text messages over the past 18 months.

Sophy noted in his filing that he wants the producer to stop contacting him via any communication outlet, including phone, text, or email. He claimed the music mogul is well aware of where he lives and has been a visitor at his home in the past.

According to TMZ, Sophy also stressed that he cannot guarantee his dogs’ safety from Dr. Dre’s wrath and thus must stay away from them too. With his fear well spelled out, the judge granted the temporary restraining order.

The bitter relationship between the dapper and his former psychiatrist began when he served as the mediator between Dr. Dre and Nicole during their divorce.

Advertisement

The Blast reported that the rapper, in a legal letter filed by his attorney Howard King, accused Sophy of breaching his duty of trust and unleashing malpractice.

Dr. Dre claimed the therapist took his wife’s side in the case and attempted to get her an unfair advantage in the case. He also accused Sophy of “slandering” him maliciously as part of an effort to turn his son against him.

The producer explained that Sophy’s actions eventually affected his relationship with his son, as things have now gotten sour.

The psychiatrist previously filed a lawsuit against the rapper, citing threats to his safety over services offered to the rapper in the past. He noted that he worked as the mediator between him and his wife, but things took a drastic turn after the rapper accused him of being unprofessional.

Advertisement

Sophy added that the harassment with calls, insults, and threats began 14 months after his divorce was settled. The counsel claimed Dre falsely accused him of getting a third party to spread untrue stories about the producer during the divorce hearing.

He also accused the rapper of sending associates and unknown men to trail his movements. He noted that the men disguised as law enforcement officers to know his location in his gated community.

The therapist stated that he became so paranoid about Dr. Dre’s schemes that he had to bolster security on his property and around him.

Sophy declared that the producer’s plan was for the disguised FBI agents to gain access to his home and threaten his physical safety. The medical practitioner provided messages containing threats of physical violence from his former client to support the allegations.

Advertisement

He also accused the rapper of calling him degrading names like “b—-h” and “a piece of s—-t” starting from February 2023 up until recently. The experience has reportedly left Sophie in a state of emotional distress and concern for his safety.

Sophy noted that the sighting of the fake FBI agents trailing him forced him to purchase a bulletproof vest and cap in order to leave his house.

via: The Blast