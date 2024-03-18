Don Lemon: Elon Musk Doesn’t Answer to People Who ‘Look Different’ | lovebscott.com

Last week, Don Lemon announced that he’d been X-ed by Elon Musk. Shortly after the former CNN host conducted an interview with the billionaire for the first episode of his new talk show, which launches on March 18, Musk abruptly canceled the promotion deal X had worked out with Lemon — apparently because Musk had a tantrum after disliking the questions Lemon asked about his ketamine use.

via: Daily Beast

Lemon fired back at Elon Musk on Sunday, one day after the mercurial tech billionaire compared him to Veruca Salt for complaining about his now-defunct deal with X. In an interview with People, Lemon ripped into Musk’s IDGAF persona, saying the Tesla owner couldn’t handle the heat when he was asked to own up to past mistakes. “For someone who doesn’t care about what people write or say about him, he sure does care about what people write or say about him,” Lemon said. “He’s not used to being held to account. He’s not used to having to answer to anyone, especially someone like me who doesn’t share his worldview, who doesn’t look like him.” Lemon was initially brought on as part of X’s “commitment to amplifying more diverse voices,” the former anchor wrote on social media. But his deal was pulled just hours after he interviewed Musk, allegedly because the billionaire was upset that Lemon had questioned him about the real consequences of inflammatory rhetoric he’d shared.