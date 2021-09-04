Doja Cat Responds to Azealia Banks Diss [Photos]

Azealia Banks has taken her fair share of digs at Doja Cat, and while it is unclear why Banks decided to erupt on Doja in the first place, Banks has maintained that she is the brighter star.

via: Rap-Up

“Actually, I’m the bonafide star. Doja makes music for ten year olds and is very derivative,” Banks wrote on her Instagram Story. “Cute girl, but her attempts at witty east coast Roman reloaded flows are pitiful and not in the least amusing, And yes she looked terrible before she lost weight. But azealia & doja are miles more culturally important than any of these weak ass white socialites.”

She also criticized Doja’s pen game. “With all due respect, doja cat has horrible bars. None make any sense,” she added. “That trash african accent on woman sealed the deal for me. Great Sonics, but doja adds nothing to the music world. She needs to step her pen/swag up.”

In the process, she dissed Iggy Azalea and Nicki Minaj. “The nicki impressions give me iggy trying to use her white heritage to ride nickis tattered coattails,” she wrote before misquoting Doja’s “Need to Know” lyrics. “‘Pink with the drink gimme a sip?’ Garbage. Sounds like a west coast girl trying to fit in with the east coast girls.”

Azealia also shared one of Doja’s photos from her recent Interview magazine cover shoot and added her own commentary. “She deserved better. Look at this disgusting fridge in the back. @interviewmag failed,” she wrote.

Doja retweeted Azealia’s comments and responded in her own unique way. “im farting in a big way,” the VMA host wrote in a since-deleted tweet. “What would u do if u were living in a gangster’s pair of dice?”

This is Azealia’s latest attack on Doja. She previously body-shamed her, along with Megan Thee Stallion. “This bitch is disgusting,” she said while watching Doja’s “Juicy” music video. “The face look drunk and tired and lazy.”

Azealia stays with someone else’s name in her mouth.