Dog the Bounty Hunter Goes on Homophobic Rant: 'Jesus Was Not a Sissy' [Video]

Dog the Bounty Hunter went on a homophobic rant that was fire, brimstone and very revealing.

In an interview with online Christian ministry founder Sharell Barrera Tuesday, the reality star sat alongside his wife, Francie Frane, when he blamed people who don’t “go out and be the church” for “kids changing their sexuality.”

“For many years, these holy rollers have done just that — rolled around,” he began. “And you see where they’ve got us now. They’ve got kids changing their sexuality. They talk about tithing more than they do about what’s going on.”

He continued, “They’re so wacko themselves that where they have brought us all is to the gates of hell. So we have to stop all that, rebuke them.”

The reality TV star — whose real name is Duane Chapman — declared “Jesus was not a sissy … he was not a sissy man.”

“We don’t need no more sissy men […] We need men and women that are willing to stand up against evil and speak the word of God,” he concluded as both his wife and Barrera cheered.

Dog, 70, then spoke about Pride Month and businesses such as Target, which reportedly lost $9 billion following backlash over their Pride merchandise.

“All these guys that are backing those jokers up are taking billion-dollar beatings, they’re falling,” he explained, adding that he has “compassion” for “people that are lost like that” but they “need to be saved.”

While the bounty hunter confessed that he has LGBTQIA+ friends and family members, he said “that’s not the way God made us.”

“He didn’t make Adam and Steve, he made Adam and Eve,” Dog continued. “So, that’s exactly how it is.”

The former bail bondsman was previously labeled as homophobic and racist by his daughter Bonnie, whom he shared with his late ex-wife, Beth Chapman.

In an August 2021 Facebook post, Bonnie claimed that she was not invited to her dad’s wedding to Frane because of her “choice to participate in social justice and [Black Lives Matter] protests with ‘The System’, and not condemn the streaming platform when they fired my father for using epithets.”

“I have expressed time and time again my ever-growing disappointment in my father’s progression into his old racist ways,” Bonnie, 24, continued. “I had forgiven my father after my mother’s death for countless actions that I shouldn’t have.”

Bonnie alleged that her father “associated himself” with right-wing megachurch pastor Greg Locke, who “mock-crucified his own son for religious propaganda and spews hate toward LGBTQ people almost constantly in his social media.”

Dog dismissed his daughter’s accusations the following month, alleging that Bonnie’s “been fed what to say.”

“I have three men on my staff that are gay,” the father of 13 told Entertainment Tonight at the time. “My daughter is gay, baby Lyssa. I don’t understand why anybody would ever say that.”

Dog — whose show was put on hiatus in 2007 due to a leaked phone call featuring him using the N-word more than six times — also claimed he was given a “pass” to say the racial slur by his “black tribe” in prison.