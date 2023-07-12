Britney Spears Seeks Apology After Encounter With Victor Wembanyama’s Security

Britney Spears is still furious with Victor Wembanyama’s security.

via: New York Times

The singer Britney Spears asked for an apology on Thursday after accusing a member of a star N.B.A. player’s security detail of striking her in the face outside a Las Vegas restaurant when she tried to greet the player, Victor Wembanyama of the San Antonio Spurs.

In a tweet about the encounter, Spears did not name Wembanyama, but in discussing the unnamed player she referred to public comments he had made to reporters hours before. Spears, 41, said that she had seen “an athlete” at two different hotels Wednesday night and “decided to approach him and congratulate him on his success” at the second one, outside a restaurant. Spears said after she tapped him on the shoulder, a member of his security team “back handed me in the face,” knocking her glasses off.

Spears said that she wanted an apology from the player, his security and his team. Wembanyama, 19, was the No. 1 pick in the N.B.A. draft last month. He is expected to play in the N.B.A.’s summer league starting Friday in Las Vegas.

The Spurs did not respond to multiple requests for comment on Thursday. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement on Friday that it had finished its investigation of the encounter and that no charges would be filed against “the person involved.”