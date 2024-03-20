‘The Doctor Is In’: Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, 50 Cent and Eminem Tease Jimmy Kimmel’s Manhood In Late-Night Sketch | lovebscott.com

Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, and 50 Cent are four of the best to ever do it when it comes to hip-hop. Now, the four have come together on one project… that project being a Jimmy Kimmel Live! sketch.

via: Billboard

Dre, the Rock And Roll Hall of Fame-inducted producer and hip-hop’s first billionaire, takes the lead in the “Dre’s Anatomy” sketch, which sees Kimmel on his back in the ER, with his privates under scrutiny.

As Dre struggles to locate the issue, Snoop, then “Dr Jackson,” introduce an array of instruments fit for task.

Snoop applies some of his special smoke, Kimmel flatlines, the unmistakable sounds of “Still D.R.E.” kick in and the hip-hop legends get down to operate on some beats. Crisis averted.

Eminem appears late to give it “one shot” – a mean looking green goo prepped in a horse-sized syringe.

Though Dr. Dre might not have the letters M.D. after his name, the West Coast legend does now have a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Dre officially received the 2,775th star during a star-studded presentation on Tuesday afternoon (March 19), with the likes of Snoop Dogg, 50 Cent, Eminem and Beats co-founder Jimmy Iovine in attendance and sharing words of praise for the creative.

“Growing up in Compton, I never imagined that I would one day be represented here among some of my childhood heroes,” Dre told guests.

“I’ve been fortunate enough to make a living doing exactly what I love to do. How about that? Isn’t that the dream?” he continued. “Over the course of my career, I’ve had the privilege of finding and nurturing new talent as well as pushing the boundaries in hip-hop both in content and substance.”

As a member of N.W.A., Dre was inducted into the Rock Hall in 2020, and last year was named by Billboard as the greatest rap producer of all-time. Eminem was a member of the Rock Hall class of 2023.

Watch the “Dre’s Anatomy” spot from ABC‘s Jimmy Kimmel Live below.