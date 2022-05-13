DJ Apologizes to Cardi B and Offset Over Awkward Club Moment That Went Viral [Video]

The DJ responsible for putting Cardi B in an awkward position in an NYC nightclub earlier this week has taken to social media to apologize.

DJ Will took to Instagram on Thursday to share his account of what happened on Wednesday. At some point that night, he gave a shout-out to Nicki Minaj and played her song “Do We Have a Problem?” In a viral video, Cardi initially looked unfazed, though she later snagged a mic and unleashed on the DJ.

“I didn’t want a day to go by without giving my side of the story about what happened last night in the club with Cardi B,” Will said in an Instagram video. “I just want to clear the air.”

He proceeded to read a prepared statement. “Last night, in the club, a promoter/manager passed me along information to shout-out, and unknowingly, I ran with it. I never meant any disrespect to Cardi B, Offset, their family, friends, or fans in any way shape or form. It was an honest mistake and I feel horrible about it. Normally, that’s something that I would never do. I always check and double-check information, but I was caught up in what I thought was a hip-hop moment.”

“I accept my responsibility for what happened and send my heartfelt apologies to Cardi B and Offset. I meant no malice, it was definitely no setup,” he added, responding to comments Cardi made via IG after the footage of her calling out the DJ at the club went viral. In a Live session, she called the incident a “setup.”

Will continued, “In that club, from the DJ booth, the view is very obstructed. And I was trusting on what other people were telling me all night long about who was in the club and what was going on, and that was a big mistake, clearly. It is definitely not the way that I wanna go viral. Again, my sincere apologies to Cardi B and Offset. What happened was wack on all levels and I’m pissed off that my name is a part of that. I wish I could take it back.”

Video of Cardi at Wonderland shows her addressing the DJ on the mic.

“Who is in the building tonight? ’Cause we want all the fucking smoke, you heard?” she said before “WAP” started playing. “Are we getting dangerous tonight? DJ, are we getting fucking dangerous tonight?”

Some outlets reported the rapper was responding to the DJ, while others said she challenged him over gang-related remarks.

