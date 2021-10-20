Dionne Warwick Questions Saweetie's Name: Why Is It Not 'Sweetie'? [Photo]

Dionne Warwick is back at it again on Twitter and this time, she has a question for Saweetie.

via: AceShowbiz

“Why is that young lady’s name spelled ‘Saweetie’ and not ‘Sweetie’?” so Dionne wrote on the blue bird app. Further commenting on the “Best Friend” hitmaker, the “That’s What’s Friends Are For” added, “This new generation is so creative and fun. ‘Saweetie’ is fun to say!”

A fan then explained to Dionne that Saweetie was “a childhood nickname from her grandmother,” which she thought was “wonderful.” In a separate tweet, Dionne added, “Thank you all for answering my question about @Saweetie. i do like the name. I was just curious about the spelling.”

Back in December 2020, Dionne shocked Chance The Rapper after she quizzed him about his stage name on Twitter. “Hi, @chancetherapper. If you are very obviously a rapper why did you put it in your stage name? I cannot stop thinking about this,” she tweeted at the time.

It didnt’t take long for Chance to respond as he wrote back, “Sorry I’m still freaking out that u know who I am. This is amazing!” He added, “I will be whatever you wanna call me Ms Warwick. God bless you.”

Dionne then commented on The Weeknd. “It’s not even spelled correctly? @theweeknd… If you have ‘The’ in your name i’m coming for you. I need answers today,” she asked.

The hilarious question didn’t go unnoticed by the “Blinding Lights” singer who replied, “I just got roasted by Dionne Warwick and I feel honored! You just made my day.”

Ms. Dionne really be having questions about the spelling of y’all names.