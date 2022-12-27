Diddy Shows Daughter Love Again, After Family Christmas Photo

Diddy celebrated Christmas in style by showing newborn daughter Love for the first time in a festive family photo.

“Merry Christmas from my family to yours! LOVE,” Diddy, 53, wrote via Instagram on Sunday, December 25, alongside a sweet snap with his blended brood that included the little one rocking a green onesie with a reindeer pattern.

In the pic, he sat in a chair holding his infant while surrounded by his five eldest children Quincy, King, Chance, 16, and twins D’Lila and Jessie who matched him in red and green striped onesies and Santa hats as they smiled for the camera. Diddy’s other son Justin, 28, was not pictured.

Diddy followed up that post with a photo of Baby Love in all of her glory. Diddy simply caption the photo “Baby Love.”