Denise Richards Says She's Open to Returning to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: 'Never Say Never' | lovebscott.com

Denise Richards might move back to Beverly Hills.

via: People

The former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member attended the Los Angeles Mission’s Easter Celebration on Friday and tells PEOPLE whether or not she’d ever return to the Bravo series.

“I always say, ‘Never say never,’” says Richards, adding how she is open to returning even after some recent disagreements with cast member Erika Girardi.

“I have nothing against her at all,” explains the Love Actually actress, 53. “It’s just, it’s silly fights on the show sometimes.”

“We’ll see what happens when they get around to going back for their season,” she tells PEOPLE. Season 13 finished airing earlier this month.

Before revealing to PEOPLE that she’ll “never say never,” Richards admitted on the March 6 episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen that she still finds it “unbelievable” that Girardi, 52, brought up her 19-year-old daughter’s OnlyFans account.

Richards, who briefly returned to the show this past season, was seen in disagreements with Girardi throughout her few cameos. But everything came to a head when Richards told Girardi — and the other RHOBH stars — she was upset with the “XXPEN$IVE” singer.

Richards acknowledged her frustrations with Girardi for discussing threesomes in front of her children (Sami, 20, Lola Rose, 18, and Eloise Joni, 12) at a 2019 party, which Girardi remarked she had apologized for. After there was no resolution, the singer made a comment about Richards’ eldest daughter Sami’s OnlyFans account.

As the show aired its 13th season, Girardi appeared on Watch What Happens Live and defended her comments. “I wouldn’t have brought up Denise’s daughter had she not pushed so hard,” she explained to host Andy Cohen.

“That’s really the truth, and that’s the answer: I did not want to do this. I did not want to go there, and I really meant that. But if you want it, you can get it,” added the singer.

Although Richards’ return is still up in the air, former castmate Lisa Rinna recently said she’d “never” go back to the reality series.