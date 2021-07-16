DaniLeigh Finally Reveals She’s Pregnant After Months Of Speculation [Photos]

After months of speculation, and a premature reveal from her family this morning, DaniLeigh has confirmed that she’s pregnant.

via: Hot97

After months of speculation, DaniLeigh is expecting. People believe the baby is with DaBaby, but she nor he confirmed or denied the news.

Check out the beautiful new pictures of DaniLeigh in her pregnancy bliss below.

Last year, during Artist Quarantine with TT Torrez, DaniLeigh admitted she was involved with DaBaby. Ever since then, the two have seemingly been on and off. However, Dani tries her best to keep her personal life private. DaBaby on the other hand, is focused on his music.

In other news surrounding the rapper, she’s still been hard at work, being spotted at the studio with Snoop Dogg in recent weeks. She also explained her online hiatus and said that social media became “hella negative” for her.

Congratulations DaniLeigh.