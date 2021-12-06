DaBaby’s Las Vegas Battery Case Dismissed

DaBaby has battled a myriad of legal woes over the course of his superstardom, over the last two and a half years. One came back in November of 2019, where a battery case surfaced, after the Charlotte rapper allegedly attacked a driver.

via: Page Six

The “Suge” rapper’s Las Vegas battery case was dismissed with prejudice, meaning it is over and cannot be refiled, on Dec. 1, according to online court records seen by Page Six.

DaBaby, whose real name is Jonathan Kirk, was ordered to pay the alleged victim, Timothy Cobb, $7,500 in restitution.

DaBaby’s attorneys told TMZ that the rapper denied the allegations and was prepared to fight the case in court, though that’s obviously no longer necessary.

A driver in Las Vegas, Cobb claimed the “Vibez” performer, 29, attacked him during a ride in November 2020. DaBaby’s camp described the allegations at the time as a “money grab.”

The past year has been a rough one for the rapper, who has found himself embroiled in scandal for going on a homophobic tirade at the Rolling Loud festival. After facing cancellation by subsequent performances, DaBaby went on an apology tour and met with LGTBQIA+ groups to gain awareness.

The groups said in a joint statement that DaBaby “swiftly answered” their call and joined them in a “meaningful dialogue.”

“During our meeting, DaBaby was genuinely engaged, apologized for the inaccurate and hurtful comments he made about people living with HIV, and received our personal stories and the truth about HIV and its impact on Black and LGBTQ communities with deep respect,” the organizers’ statement continued.

“We appreciate that he openly and eagerly participated in this forum of Black people living with HIV, which provided him an opportunity to learn and to receive accurate information.”

DaBaby also made headlines in November when he allegedly tried to boot his baby mama off his property.

At the time, DaBaby was hit with a warrant, for misdemeanor battery.