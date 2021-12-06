Lil Wayne Accused of Pulling Out Gun During Dispute with His Security Guard

Lil Wayne is being accused of pulling an assault rifle on one of his bodyguards during a dispute at his home.

via: Daily News

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department confirmed to the Daily News that deputies responded to a home in Hidden Hills, Calif., last Wednesday after receiving a report of assault with a deadly weapon.

“When they arrived, a male Hispanic adult working as a security guard stated he had a verbal altercation that turned physical, with a male Black adult resident,” the sheriff’s department said. “The security guard also stated the resident brandished a firearm during the altercation.”

Authorities didn’t identify either person, but TMZ reports a guard claimed Lil Wayne took out an assault rifle after accusing him of snapping and leaking photos.

A representative for Lil Wayne didn’t immediately respond to a Daily News request for comment. A source connected to Lil Wayne denied the accusation to TMZ, claiming the rapper doesn’t own a gun.

Authorities responded to the scene at about 1:40 a.m. local time Wednesday.

“Deputies attempted to make contact with the resident, however, he was no longer at the residence,” the sheriff’s department said.

Lil Wayne, 39, is a five-time Grammy winner known for songs such as “A Milli” and “Lollipop.”

Hidden Hills is part of Los Angeles County.

The guard does not intend to press charges against Wayne, but police are investigating.