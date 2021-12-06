John Legend Announces Las Vegas Residency: ‘Beautiful Show, Magical Night’ [Video]

John Legend will headline a Las Vegas residency “Love In Las Vegas” at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino opening April 22, 2022.

via: The Blast

The singer, 42, made the announcement today on social media, and it got fans all excited. He also added a video about his latest gig. The performer now has his own residency at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino’s Zappos Theater.

However, Legends’ residency won’t start until April 22, 2022, according to his website. He has 24 dates that will run until October 2022.

In his statement on Instagram, the entertainer promises fans that he will bring a high-level performance to every show.

“Get ready for Love in Las Vegas!” Legend wrote in the caption.

He continued, “My 2022 Vegas residency featuring your favorite songs from my entire career.. full band… beautiful show…magical night.”

He also added that “Presale signup begins now for early access to tickets and VIP packages at johnlegend.com.”

After only two hours of posting, Legends’ post racked up over 96,000 views. In the same time frame, it also earned more than 16,800 likes and 260-plus comments. Fans flocked to the comments section expressed their excitement.

“Whaaaaa ???? I guess I’m going to Vegas in 2022!” one commented.

“This is the best news of the year!! Yo I’m ready and I’m THERE!!” wrote another fan.

“Ooooooooh this is going to be an awesome show!???” added the third one.

In an interview, Legend shared his amazement over his fellow “The Voice” judge Gwen Stefani’s Las Vegas show.

“We loved the show. I thought it was beautifully put together. The performance was amazing and Gwen was in top form,” he told Billboard. “It was really inspiring to watch her do that and know that we could possibly be on that same stage. And I’m excited that we’ve sealed the deal with Caesars Entertainment.”

“The setlist will be a cool, career retrospective. A little more about older songs for my fans from back in 2004—they will hear everything they’ve loved over the years,” says the singer and activist. “We’ll play songs from all the albums. My whole catalogue—my whole career summed up in a performance.”

He continued, “This is the 15-year anniversary of Once Again, my second album. It’s amazing that we’ve had a sustained impact for this long. And it’s also weird when you meet new artists who say, ‘I grew up listening to you.”

He added, “We’re so fortunate to be in a position where we’ve had longevity and people still want to hear what we have to offer. And I’m still making new music. I’m planning to put new music out next year, too. But I want to celebrate my whole career. I’m so grateful to have this many years to mine my repertoire of music.”

Apart from performing his greatest hits, Legend is excited about the fact that some of his family lives in Nevada, where they could easily go to his performances.

“Some of my in-laws live in Las Vegas and we love spending family time there,” he explained before adding, “But of course, we love to hang out and party and have a good time—we’ve seen some great shows there. We’ve had some great meals there.”

Legend also said that “Vegas has so much to offer. And we want to be a special part of that.”

What are those ticket prices going to look like John?