DaBaby Pelted With Drinks During Rolling Loud Performance [Photo + Video]

It’s safe to say that many people still haven’t forgiven and forgotten about DaBaby’s disturbing rant about gay people and HIV from Rolling Loud in Miami earlier this year. DaBaby was a headline performer at the festival’s dates in Los Angeles this weekend and when he jumped on stage, angry fans pelted water bottles, drinks, and other objects at the rapper.

via: Rap-Up

The North Carolina rapper performed on Day 3 of Rolling Loud California in San Bernardino, Calif., but not everyone welcomed him back. While performing his No. 1 hit “Rockstar” during his Sunday set, he was pelted with objects including water bottles.

But instead of confronting the culprits, the self-proclaimed “Live Show Killa” took the high road and continued on with his performance to a packed crowd at the NOS Events Center.

His DJ, however, acknowledged the backlash from DaBaby’s homophobic rant. “Cancel who?!” he asked at one point.

Despite the bottle throwing, DaBaby seemed to win over the crowd in the end. One video showed him going into the audience as fans sang along to every word of “Suge.”

Back in July, DaBaby was performing during Rolling Loud Miami when he made offensive remarks towards the LGBTQ+ community. “If you didn’t show up today with HIV, AIDS, or any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases, that’ll make you die in two to three weeks, then put your cellphone lighter up,” he said.

As a result, he was pulled from several festival lineups including Lollapalooza, Day N Vegas, and Governors Ball. He apologized to the LGBTQ+ community for his “hurtful and triggering comments,” but the apology was later removed from his social media accounts.

In the wake of his “cancelation,” he privately met with leaders from HIV awareness organizations. However, three of the nine organizations he met with claimed they have not heard from DaBaby since the meeting and never received a donation from the rapper.

In October, DaBaby joined 50 Cent as a surprise guest during the latter’s set at Rolling Loud New York. He is currently on his “Live Show Killa Tour,” presented by Rolling Loud, which runs through Feb. 6 in Los Angeles.

In addition to DaBaby, Rolling Loud California featured performances from Chris Brown, J. Cole, Kid Cudi, Roddy Ricch, and Future, who brought out Kanye West.

Regardless how you feel about DaBaby, throwing stuff at someone isn’t the answer.