DaBaby Concert in New Orleans Canceled Due to Low Ticket Sales

DaBaby is DaDone.

DaBaby’s concert scheduled for Friday at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans has been canceled due to low ticket sales.

via Nola.com:

The concert’s promoters say they are working on putting together a replacement show on a new date, possibly at a different venue, with a beefed-up talent roster that will “likely” still include DaBaby.

Euell “7th Ward Shorty” Sylvester and Greg Pulver were promoting the Sept. 2 concert via their companies Clear Bizness Entertainment and 70/30. Sylvester, a rapper, was also slated to perform.

They describe the show as being “postponed,” even though a message to ticket buyers on the Ticketmaster page where tickets were previously being sold states, “Unfortunately, the event organizer has had to cancel your event.”

“We’re working on a future date and possibly additional performers,” Pulver said Tuesday afternoon. As to whether DaBaby would still be in the lineup, he said, “Most likely, yes.”

As for why Friday’s show was called off, Pulver said there were “a number of business reasons why we saw best to do that. We decided to postpone and that was in our best interest.”

However, DaBaby’s booking agent, Andrew Lieber of Mac Agency, said it was DaBaby’s team that pulled the plug on the show.

“DaBaby’s New Orleans show was pulled by the artist’s team due to the promoter being in breach of contract,” Lieber said in an emailed statement. “DaBaby will be back in New Orleans very soon to make it up to his fans.”

Before Ticketmaster’s seating chart for the concert was deactivated Tuesday, it showed that hardly any advance tickets had been sold, even though they were priced as low as $35.

The number of tickets sold via Ticketmaster appeared to be fewer than 500 for an arena with a concert capacity of 14,000 or more.

Lieber disputed that figure, saying more than 500 tickets had been sold.

Has DaBaby been successfully canceled?