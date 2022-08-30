Tory Lanez Says Drake and The Weeknd Have Been Avoiding His Collaboration Requests

Tory Lanez says he’s been trying to collaborate with Drake and The Weeknd for years — but has so far been unsucessful.

via Rap-Up:

During a Twitter Q&A, the rapper was asked if his new album Sorry 4 What will feature a collaboration with either of his fellow Canadians, and he got very candid with his response. Tory revealed that he’s reached out to them numerous times with songs, but they’ve seemingly been ducking him.

“Been sending them songs for years … but nah not a single one,” he wrote. However, he doesn’t seem to hold it against them judging from the two laughing emojis he used.

After squashing their beef in 2017, Tory toured with Drake on his “Assassination Vacation Tour” across Europe. There were even seen playing a one-on-one game of basketball last September.

Another artist who’s on his wish list of collaborators is Wizkid. “Been tryna work with cuz for years but the time will come when it’s warranted,” Tory said of the Nigerian superstar.

Tory is gearing up to release a slew of projects starting with Sorry 4 What, which only contains one featured guest, A Boogie wit da Hoodie. “A boogie is the only feature on the project coming as it stands right now …. I didn’t reach out to anybody else,” he said.

Tory, who is working on two Spanish albums, also revealed his dream collaboration—Taylor Swift.

