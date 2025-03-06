Cynthia Erivo is back with a new album!

BY: DM Published 5 hours ago

Following the success of “Wicked,” Cynthia Erivo is dropping a new album. The Broadway actor has become a major star thanks to her role as Elphaba in the film adaptation of the popular musical. The movie, directed by Jon M. Chu, achieved significant commercial success, grossing over $700 million globally, per Box Office Mojo.

At the 97th Academy Awards, “Wicked” received ten nominations, including Best Picture and Best Actress for Erivo. The film went on to secure wins for Best Costume Design and Best Production Design.

Erivo is preparing to release her first solo studio album since 2021. The project is expected to be as deep and inspiring as her acting roles.

Erivo has announced that her new album will be released in summer 2025. This upcoming project marks her first original album since her debut, “Ch. 1 Vs. 1.” In an interview with Billboard, Erivo revealed that she has been working on the album since 2023 while filming “Wicked.” Now, she says she is ready to connect with fans as her true self rather than as a character on-screen.

“I think people are really used to me singing a particular kind of way and particular kind of songs, but those songs are other people’s songs,” Erivo said. “Working on this music has been sort of a stream of consciousness that ended up being the page.”

He continued: “The song gives people the opportunity to get to know me a lot better, to get to know what goes on in my head from time to time, to get to know what I’ve thought in the past and sometimes even now.”

“Wicked: For Good” is also set to be released in 2025.

Erivo is preparing for another big year, with “Wicked: For Good” scheduled to premiere on Nov. 21. In addition to starring in the film, she collaborated with composer Stephen Schwartz to co-write a new song for her character, Elphaba.

Erivo also hinted that the sequel would have more intensity, suggesting that the characters had matured a lot since the first film. “I think you can expect a little bit of spice in the second part because they’ve grown up a little bit,” she told People magazine. “They’re not in school anymore; they’ve stepped into their careers and stepped into their choices, and we’ll see a little bit of spice, I think. For sure. It’s necessary.”

Ariana Grande, who plays Glinda in “Wicked,” said the sequel will take a different approach from the first installment. She described the second film as deeply emotional, focusing on themes of “unconditional love and forgiveness, and friendship,” per People magazine. While keeping details under wraps, Grande hinted that audiences could expect a unique continuation of the story.

As anticipation builds for “Wicked: For Good,” fans can expect a deeper exploration of themes such as friendship, love, and the consequences of choices with Erivo’s Elphaba. In the meantime, fans can check out her new single and upcoming album when they become available.

