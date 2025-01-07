Jon M. Chu Says Britney Spears Will Be ‘Very Involved’ in Biopic

BY: Walker Published 1 hour ago

Britney Spears’ biopic, based on her 2023 memoir, The Woman In Me, may be in its very early stages, but fans finally have an update.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight from the red carpet of the Golden Globes, the biopic’s director, Jon M. Chu (Wicked), explained that the pop star will be very involved in the film. He said, “She’s going to be very involved. I haven’t really started anything fully yet, but she will be very involved in this. I have ideas and things, an approach, but it’s very early.”

As for who will play Britney in the movie, many celebrities have been suggested by fans on social media — including Sabrina Carpenter and Sydney Sweeney — but, Chu was very coy and careful with his answer. He said, “I’ve seen all the fan casting. I’ve seen all that stuff, and I always take those into consideration. Maybe there’s a good idea out there, but we’ll have to see what the approach of the movie is before we know who’s right for it.” He added, “But I’m open for anything really.”

Chu also told Billboard of the film, “I’m a big fan of Britney. I’ve been a fan since I was young and she was young and she was one of 12 acts at the Shrine Auditorium. So I want to do her justice and tell her story right. But we’ll see. We’re developing it now and it’s a long road ahead.”