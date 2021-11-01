Cynthia Bailey's Husband Mike Hill Calls 'BS' After Woman Claims He Sent Her Nudes [Photos]

Last year, Cynthia Bailey married sportscaster Mike Hill on ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta.’ Now a woman is coming forward with allegations against Mike.

via: AceShowbiz

Cynthia Bailey’s husband is shutting down allegations that he tried to cheat on her with another woman. After a Twitter user, who goes by ALIST premium on Twitter, exposed him for allegedly trying to flirt with her by sending her nudes, Mike Hill denied that he ever contacted the woman and insisted the pictures were not his.

“Please don’t believe bs,” Mike reportedly said when contacted via DM after the woman came up with the story. “Not exposing me cuz THAT’S not ME.” He hinted that he’s considering to take legal action as adding, “Don’t know this person or why they’re doing this but my lawyer has been contacted.”

When pressed that Cynthia didn’t deserve to be treated poorly like that, Mike stressed, “I wouldn’t do her like that. That’s dumb. Far from it. Just someone who hates progress or I pissed off making up stuff. Well, not from MY account and that pic is NOT mine. I know that I look like. Thank you.”

The talk show host went on claiming that his relationship with his wife is still okay as she believes him. “We’re good,” he stated. “Cynt doesn’t believe it. She knows what I look like. She knows I don’t use snap. Only God can separate us.”

Mike’s response was made in light of claims by a woman, who tweeted under the handler @Alist_xo, that he allegedly tried to cheat on Cynthia with her. “Okay well let’s say this for starters. He has sent me nudes I have videos and no it’s not massive but it’s pretty. The nudes I’ll post some snippets of later on but those will cost ya,” the said Twitter user wrote.

She then tried to prove her claims by showing the profile of Mike’s alleged Snapchat and their conversation. The woman also said that their conversation was only last month as she shared a picture of her phone background, which featured a cover of Tinashe’s new album.

“Receipt #7 last month and if you can clearly see background is Tinashe new album cover so it was and is this year ! Now what else haters.”

Cynthia publicly announced her relationship Mike in August 2018. They became engaged in July 2019 and tied the knot a year later, on October 10, 2020.

People will do anything for clout.