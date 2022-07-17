Congrats! Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Secretly Got Married in Las Vegas

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are married and they reportedly eloped in Las Vegas.

According to court records, the couple obtained a marriage license in Clark County, NV — which was issued on Saturday, July 16.

The license lists their full government names — Benjamin Geza Affleck and Jennifer Lynn Lopez.

Just a few months ago the two announced they were engaged — with Jennifer showing off a huge green ring.

Considering they both have a few big weddings between them, we understand why they decided to elope without out of all of the ordinary wedding fanfare.

Congrats to them both!