Common On How Fat Joe Saved His Life, Who He Wants To Face In Verzuz, + Kanye Basketball Stories [Video]

Common announced a new album called Beautiful Revolution Pt. 2 last week and is now doing press to build anticipation for the project.

via: Hot97

Common sat down for almost an hour alongside fellow artist PJ to discuss a wide range of topics including his role in hip hop, EGOT stats, the new generation of MC’s, stories behind some of his classic tracks such as “Go,” “Love Of My Life,” and I Used To Love H.E.R.” and more!

He also shares some CLASSIC stories about a time Fat Joe saved his life, famous roles he passed on or lost, and more.

His new album Beautiful Revolution (Part 2) is scheduled to be released September 10!

Ice Cube believed Common was dissing West Coast rappers on the Resurrection single “I Used To Love H.E.R.”

Cube fired back with a jab on “Westside Slaughterhouse” from Mack 10’s self-titled debut, and Common ultimately got at Cube with “The Bitch In Yoo.”

One day, Common ran into Mack 10 while filming a Sprite commercial and Fat Joe stepped in to intervene, something Common appreciates to this day.

Ice Cube and Common were able to put their differences aside in 1997 at the Nation Of Islam headquarters in Chicago, and they’ve worked together multiple times since then. In 2016, they linked for the track “Real People” from the Barbershop: The Next Cut soundtrack.

Watch the full conversation below.