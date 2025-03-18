Comedian Tracy Morgan Wheeled Off After Vomiting on Madison Square Garden Court, Delaying Knicks-Heat Game

BY: LBS STAFF Published 28 minutes ago

The New York Knicks were busy taking on the Miami Heat at home on Monday night when an unexpected interruption occurred. The game came to a stop after comedian Tracy Morgan vomited on the court and was subsequently escorted out of the arena.

Seated courtside, Morgan not only threw up but also seemed to have a nosebleed and had difficulty standing. He was eventually wheeled out of the venue in a wheelchair.

The New York Knicks’ matchup with the Miami Heat was delayed for about 10 minutes on Monday night after Tracy Morgan got sick and vomited on the court.

Advertisement

The longtime actor and comedian was sitting courtside at Madison Square Garden for the contest on Monday. It’s unclear what led up to the incident, but he was suddenly seen vomiting a lot onto the court in front of him.

Morgan was eventually taken out of the arena in a wheelchair. Further specifics of his condition are not yet known.

The delay, which is easily one of the strangest in recent NBA memory, lasted about 10 minutes. The game then continued on without any issue.

Morgan spent years on “Saturday Night Live” and is perhaps best known for playing Tracy Jordan on the NBC show “30 Rock” alongside Alec Baldwin and Tina Fey. The 56-year-old, who was born in The Bronx, is a lifelong Knicks fan. He has dealt with several significant health issues throughout his life, too, including undergoing a kidney transplant in 2010 and being in a coma for two weeks after a car crash in 2014. It’s unclear if Monday’s incident is related to his past health issues at all, or if Morgan simply fell ill.

Advertisement

This post will be updated with more information shortly.

via: Yahoo Sports

Tracy Morgan Suffers Medical Emergency at Knicks Game

The New York Knicks game against the Miami Heat endured a delay of about 10 minutes after a fan seated courtside vomited on the court. Numerous eyewitness accounts identified the fan as actor and longtime Knicks fan Tracy Morgan.

Advertisement

The MSG Networks broadcast stated that the unusual delay, just before the midway mark of the third period, was caused by a “medical” situation. Fans at the game posted a video of Morgan’s exit on X, and some claimed that the “Saturday Night Live” star was bleeding from his nose. Morgan was removed from the game in a wheelchair and presumably went off to get further medical attention.

A Brooklyn native, Morgan has been a mainstay in the Madison Square Garden courtside seats for several years. The “30 Rock” star has dealt with several health problems over the years, including diabetes and alcohol issues that led to a kidney transplant in 2010. In 2023, Morgan claimed he began going to Knicks games in 1981 and has been a frequent MSG visitor ever since, sticking with the team through good time and bad.

“I’m not a fair-weather fan. I’m with the good, bad and ugly,” Morgan, 56, told Angela Barbuti of the New York Post. “I’m always going to be a fan. I’m a New Yorker. I’m a New York fan.”

The Knicks lead Miami during the time of the delay.

Advertisement

via: Sports Illustrated