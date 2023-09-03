Chrisean Rock Gives Birth to Baby Boy [Video]

Congratulations are in order for Chrisean Rock and Blueface.

Chrisean recently hopped on Instagram Live, letting followers know that her water broke. She’s was set to start pushing soon, finally giving birth to her baby boy with Blueface. Amid her social media posts, Blueface’s mother Karlissa Saffold took to her own Instagram, telling Chrisean to contact her if she’s in labor. “I’m coming Rock!” she wrote. “Call me if you really in labor.”

The reality star’s pregnancy has been pretty chaotic, namely due to drama with the baby’s father. On their series Crazy in Love, we’ve seen Blueface doubting that he’s the child’s father, accusing her of sleeping around, and more. In real life, social media users have seen him constantly comparing Chrisean to the mother of his first two kids, Jaidyn Alexis. He seems to be back on with Jaidyn, however, recent clips also suggest that he’s on good terms with Chrisean.

Here’s hoping the two will be good co-parents.