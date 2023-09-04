Kanye West and 'Wife' Bianca Censori Banned For Life From Venice Boat Company Following NSFW Ride

Kanye West and his “wife” Bianca Censori have reportedly been banned from a Venice boat company following recent behavior on board one of its vessels.

via: Page Six

Venezia Turismo Motoscafi, who rented the boat to the couple, told Daily Mail Australia Sunday that West and Censori will “no longer be welcome” aboard any of their vessels.

In a statement to the outlet, the company claimed their employees were “completely unaware” that the Grammy winner had dropped his pants on board until the photos went public last week.

“The driver had to keep a lookout for traffic and did not see these obscenities,” the company said.

“If this had happened, he would have immediately disembarked and reported the transgressors to those in authority.”

Venezia Turismo Motoscafi also called out “a third person on board the taxi” who was accompanying the pair and “obstructed the captain’s view” to the back of the boat.

The Italian rental company further condemned West and Censori’s NSFW moment, saying, “We completely dissociate ourselves from such acts and behavior.”

“Mr. West and his wife will certainly no longer be welcome on board our company’s boats.”

The company’s response comes nearly a week after Page Six obtained pictures of the Yeezy designer, 46, baring his butt while taking a ride on the Venice canals in a river taxi.

West, who dressed in all black for the outing, partially shielded his face with a cloth covering as he sat atop the vessel.

Meanwhile, his “wife” was photographed sitting near him down below.

After the captain docked, Censori, 28, was seen adjusting her leather trench coat as they stepped off the boat with an unidentified female companion.

The “Flashing Lights” rapper “married” the Australian architectural designer in a non-legally binding wedding ceremony in January — two months after finalizing his divorce from Kim Kardashian.

Last week, a source denied rumors that the “Kardashians” star, 42, is “desperately embarrassed” by her ex-husband’s indecent exposure in Italy or his PDA-packed romance with Censori.

“Kim has very much moved on,” the source told us. “[She] only wishes Kanye and Bianca the best.”