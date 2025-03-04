Chris Rock Reveals Whether He’d Ever Host Oscars Again, 3 Years After Infamous Will Smith Slap

BY: Walker Published 11 minutes ago

Could the future hold a third time with Chris Rock as Academy Awards host? According to the actor-comedian, “you never know.”

The comedian, 60, told E! News at an Oscars after-party when asked about serving as the ceremony’s emcee after doing so in 2005 and 2016.

Of course, three years ago while Rock was presenting at the Academy Awards, Will Smith slapped him onstage during the live show in response to a joke Rock had made about Jada Pinkett Smith. Alluding to that infamous incident, Rock told the outlet, “This is what I would say: the most miserable people on earth are people that can’t forgive. So you never know.”

Advertisement

He added, “And not just people — you have to forgive yourself sometimes. So, hey, you never know.”

With his youngest daughter Zahra, Rock attended this year’s Vanity Fair Oscars Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts. (The Grown Ups star shares daughters Zahra, 20, and Lola Simone Rock, 22 with ex-wife Malaak Compton-Rock.)

Smith, 56, was banned for 10 years by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences for hitting Rock during the 2022 ceremony. The org decided that under its guidelines the Men in Black star will “not be permitted to attend any Academy events or programs, in person or virtually, including but not limited to the Academy Awards,” according to a letter weeks after that ceremony.

Advertisement

The slap incident overshadowed the 2022 Oscars ceremony, hosted by Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes. Among that night’s winners was Smith himself, for the Best Actor prize for his work in King Richard.

Asked how he’s moved on from the incident by E! News, Rock said, “I live in forgiveness. True love starts at forgiveness.”

As for Sunday’s 2025 ceremony, hosted by Conan O’Brien, Rock had nothing but raves. “I thought it was amazing, incredible,” said the former host. “They should let [O’Brien] host every year.”

Smith apologized for the slap incident in July 2022. A film industry source told PEOPLE last June that Smith “has had plenty of time to reflect on his life and is doing well” now. “He wants to move forward and continue with his career. His life has improved and he is optimistic with a lot of projects upcoming.”

Advertisement

via: People