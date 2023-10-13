Choosing Sides: Sophie Turner, Priyanka Chopra Unfollow Each Other After Joe Split

Sophie Turner and Priyanka Chopra have unfollowed each other on social media amid the ‘Game of Thrones’ alum’s divorce from Joe Jonas.

via: Page Six

However, Turner continues to follow Nick, Kevin Jonas and his wife, Danielle Jonas, as well as her estranged husband.

Reps for Turner and Chopra did not respond to Page Six’s requests for comment.

Chopra has been married to Nick, 31, since December 2018, with Turner and Joe, 34, tying the knot in May of the following year.

The former Bollywood actress was the bridesmaid and flower girl at the former couple’s 2019 Las Vegas wedding.

Chopra and Turner have showed off their bond over the years, from co-starring in the Jonas Brothers’ “Sucker” music video to sitting together at the siblings’ Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony.

Although the “Citadel” star has yet to comment on the “X-Men” actress splitting from Joe in September, she gushed over Nick via Instagram hours after the breakup made headlines.