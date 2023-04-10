Chlöe’s “In Pieces” First-Week Sales Come In At 10K, Social Media Reacts [Photos]

Chlöe released In Pieces, her debut solo album on March 31 after building anticipation with singles such as “Pray It Away” or “How Does It Feel” featuring Chris Brown.

It’s no secret that internet trolls love to throw shade at artists based on their first-week sales numbers – particularly women in the industry. In the past, names like Saweetie and Doja Cat have been clowned for selling less than 10K or failing to chart. Now, it’s Chlöe who’s feeling the heat. After teasing her fans for over a year, the R&B darling finally unveiled her In Pieces album back in March. It boasts impressive solo efforts, as well as features from the likes of Chris Brown, Missy Elliott, and Future.

The Atlanta-born artist poured plenty of hard work and dedication into the 14-track effort. Ultimately, however, she seems to have missed the mark with most of her audience. After an impressive rollout, Chlöe’s In Pieces moved just 10K units in its first week out, charting at #119 on the weekly Billboard 200 update. In comparison, she and little sister Halle Bailey sold 24K units with their joint project, Ungodly Hour, which charted much higher at #16.

@chartdata shared the numbers via Twitter early on Monday (April 10) morning. Since then, users have had plenty to say about In Pieces. “Who cares where it charted? It was an amazing project,” one person insisted. In response, someone else chimed in, “It seemed rushed, I didn’t like it.” Elsewhere, some blamed Beyoncé’s lack of support as a reason for Chlöe’s flop, while others accused her fans of not showing out for her in the way that they should. “If her fanbase wouldn’t compare her to artists 30x bigger than her and actually bought her music this wouldn’t have happened,” they wrote alongside a GIF of an exasperated Bad Bunny pouring himself a drink.

Further down in the replies, another fan reminded us that Doja Cat’s Hot Pink project sold just 7.9K units following its debut, ultimately landing at #93 on Billboard‘s ranking. Even with such low initial numbers, the Planet Her hitmaker has still gone on to have a successful career, in the same way that the “Surprise” songstress is bound to as well.

It seemed rushed I didn’t like it — exol4life (@gabriel_thup) April 10, 2023

Beyonces fault, she needs to share her platform — Holland Media (@HoIIandMedia) April 10, 2023

Y'all don't realise that she made this album for the arts and not for the charts… Like leave sister alone! — you're on your own, b*tch ???? (@w_x_l_t_r_p_c_k) April 10, 2023

Sophomore album going top 10 it’s okay sista! pic.twitter.com/O1ZdGvGFxP — ?? ?? ?? ?????? © (@happywithoutjt) April 10, 2023

i demand a recount pic.twitter.com/iKeanrWJNS https://t.co/85ODjfc6Bv — Jas is in renaissance ?? (@mugleryonce) April 10, 2023

I'm so tired of the fake support y'all give these artists just to be crickets when they drop music pic.twitter.com/zbl6fq5A6m https://t.co/uXPi3tGimG — Ni (@busanbestie) April 10, 2023

Just happy it actually charted. We celebrate the small wins ? https://t.co/4egptZ1tmq pic.twitter.com/dOroI3CCyJ — Abs?? (@badkindofsiren) April 10, 2023