Chlöe Addresses Rumors There’s ‘Beef’ Between Her and Tinashe: 'I Love Everything She Does'

Chlöe wants you to know that there’s no ‘beef’ between her and Tinashe.

After the singer shared some racy photos of herself on social media, including one in which she’s lying on the floor in a bikini, some people pointed out the similarities between her photo and the photo that Complex cover star Tinashe used for the artwork of her first independent release, 2019’s Songs For You.

As The Shade Room then pointed out, Tinashe liked a tweet under Chlöe’s photo, which read that the photo was “giving [Tinashe’s] album cover for Songs For You.” And after Chlöe shared a quote that fans seemingly mistook to be about the similarities, people assumed there was some kind of feud brewing.

It didn’t take long for the pair to clear the air and assure fans that it’s all love.

“Guys can you please stop, there’s no beef between me and [Tinashe],” Chlöe tweeted Saturday. “She’s a baddie and i love everything she does. i repost inspirational quotes all the time, wasn’t related. thank youuu, love youuu.”

In an interaction that now has plenty of people asking for a collab, Tinashe responded, tweeting “Classy queen!!! You’re the sweetest.”

We love both Chlöe and Tinashe — we’re happy there’s no real feud.

