We Told You So: Cynthia Bailey Announces She’s Leaving ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ [Photo]

Cynthia Bailey’s time on ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ has come to an end.

As lovebscott.com exclusively reported, Cynthia is not returning for the show’s next season.

“After much thought and consideration, I have made the very difficult and heartfelt decision not to return for the next season of Real Housewives of Atlanta,” she writes.

“Thank you NBC Universal, Bravo, and Truly Original for over a decade of partnership. I can’t wait to see what we do next!

Thank you to my Real Housewives of Atlanta castmates for eleven of the most unbelievable years of my life; and the most incredible & UNFORGETTABLE memories!

I am so grateful to have had this amazing journey, and I am anxiously waiting to embark on new adventures.

Most importantly, THANK YOU to my fans! I could not have done it without your blessings, love, and support. Without the fans, none of this would be possible. I love and appreciate all of you.

It’s time to move on to my next chapter, and I look forward to sharing it with all of you.”

