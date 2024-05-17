Chaos on the Hill: ‘Fake Eyelashes’ and ‘Bleached Blonde Bad Built Butch Body’ Reps. MTG and Crockett Hurl Insults | lovebscott.com

House Oversight Committee hearing on Thursday night was plunged into chaos after Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia insulted Rep. Jasmine Crockett of Texas, prompting a fiery exchange between the two, which was later widely condemned on social media.

Mayhem broke out during Thursday night’s Oversight hearing when Greene asked if any Democrats on the panel were employing the daughter of Judge Juan Merchan, who is overseeing former President Trump’s hush money trial in Manhattan. Trump and Republicans have targeted the judge’s daughter over her employment at a progressive digital agency. The Oversight Committee delayed Thursday’s contempt markup from an 11 a.m. start time to 8 p.m. so a number of Republicans who sit on the panel were able to attend Trump’s trial in Manhattan.

“Please tell me what that has to do with Merrick Garland,” Crockett, a first-term lawmaker, asked, later adding, “do you know what we’re here for?”

“I don’t think you know what you’re here for,” Greene responded. “I think your fake eyelashes are messing up what you’re reading.”

The comment prompted outrage from Democrats, with Rep. Jamie Raskin (Md.), the top Democrat on the committee, saying “that’s beneath even you, Ms. Greene,” and Ocasio-Cortez yelling “that’s disgusting.”

Ocasio-Cortez moved to take down Greene’s words, calling them “absolutely unacceptable.”

“How dare you attack the physical appearance of another person,” she added.

“Are your feelings hurt?” Greene responded.

“Oh girl, oh baby girl, don’t even play,” Ocasio-Cortez shot back, leading Greene to say “oh really, baby girl?”

The back-and-forth prompted a short pause in the proceedings as Comer determined how to proceed. When they resumed, Greene said she would agree to strike her words, but Ocasio-Cortez demanded that she apologize to Crockett, an exchange that led to Greene lobbing an insult at the New York Democrat.

“I believe she needs to apologize,” Ocasio-Cortez said.

“I’m not apologizing,” Greene responded, to which Ocasio-Cortez replied “well then you’re not striking your words.”

“Why don’t you debate me?” Greene asked.

“I think it’s pretty self-evident,” Ocasio-Cortez shot back.

“Yeah, you don’t have enough intelligence,” Greene responded, prompting uproar among Democrats.

Ocasio-Cortez quickly moved to strike Greene’s “intelligence” comment, which the Georgia Republican agreed to. But she again said she would not apologize, sparking more chaos.

“You will never get an apology out of me,” Greene reiterated shortly after. “I don’t owe you one.”

More disorder ensued minutes later when Crockett asked if a hypothetical comment — which appeared to be a veiled jab at Greene — would break Congressional protocol.

“I’m just curious, just to better understand your ruling,” Crockett said, referring to a ruling Comer had made about Greene’s comments. “If someone on this committee then starts talking about somebody’s bleach blonde bad built butch body, that would not be engaging in personalities, correct?”

At that point, Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-Fla.) jumped into the chaos, asking to strike Crockett’s words.

“I’m trying to get clarification,” Crockett said, prompting Luna to repeatedly yell “calm down.”

“Don’t tell me to calm down,” Crockett responded.

“Calm down,” Luna shot back. “You’re out of control.”

“If I come and talk shit about her ya’ll gonna have a problem,” Crockett said.

“I don’t know what you’re acting like that. It’s not cute,” Luna responded.

Raskin, at one point, made a crack about Democrats reviving their motion to adjourn the proceedings, saying, “I think these 17 hour days might not work for us.”

“Something about working, huh,” Luna responded.

Rep. Dan Goldman (D-N.Y.), at that point, joined the conversation.

“Yeah, maybe showing up for a vote,” he responded, an apparent reference to Luna missing votes in the Capitol Thursday afternoon after she appeared alongside Trump at his hush money trial in Manhattan.

Luna shot back, calling Goldman a “trust fund kid.”

The raucous stretch of the hearing, which began roughly 30 minutes into the proceedings, finally came to an end after the panel voted to allow Greene to continue speaking.

via: The Hill

