Chance The Rapper Accidentally Exposes Himself On Facebook, Quickly Deletes Video [Photos]

Another day, another leaked nude.

via: Radar Online

On Wednesday night, fans started to notice the 28-year-old rapper (real name: Chancelor Johnathan Bennett) posted a clip of him urinating while holding onto his penis.

In the 7-second clip, Chance starts filming with the camera facing down as his stream hits the toilet. The top of his member is fully seen before he takes the camera and starts filming a bug in the bathroom he was using.

Chance clearly didn’t realize he had posted the video and within minutes the Facebook Story had been deleted from his account. The Chicago-based artist has yet to issue a statement on the accidental leak.

However, the damage had already been done and the clip screen-recorded by thousands of fans. “WHY IS CHANCE THE RAPPER POSTING HIS TIP WHILE PEEING,” immediately asked one fan on Twitter.

The reactions didn’t stop there with another writing, “9:30 AM and I am witnessing the tip of Chance The Rapper’s penis piss a strong stream of piss

Others weren’t shy to comment about the size of the junk on Twitter with many shocked by what they saw in the video.

Others laughed at how little of a reaction online there was to the leak. “Chance The Rapper’s di-k is making no noise. I’d lowkey be embarrassed.” While others simply wanted to know, “why chance the rapper post a video of him peeing on Facebook?”

Many questioned whether Chance had a new project on the way or music coming out this Friday. “I’m thinking Chance The Rapper about to drop some music,” said one skeptic. “I don’t get how you can accidentally upload your di-k like that. Do people not double-check when they post stuff??? Had to be on purpose.”

Chance has posted videos since acting as if nothing happened.

You can see the tip here.

Take a look at some reactions below.

Why is the first thing I see on my timeline is the tip of Chance the rapper dick??? — Charity Uzumaki™ (@reviving_vibes) December 9, 2021

Chance the Rapper posted a vid of his dick on his Facebook wtf ? — OVO Goon (@OVOGoonLife) December 9, 2021

you know chance the rapper fell off when he straigr up posted himself peeing with his meat out over 4 hours ago and nobody’s talking about it? — steez? (@steeztalkscrap) December 9, 2021

why is chance the rapper randomly posting his cock on facebook like its nothing — mariano ? (@oscos) December 9, 2021

Chance the Rapper really fell off omg how you upload your meat to Facebook almost 3 hours ago and no one is talking about it lmfao ?

Like it’s really crickets, I— — HO, HO, HOE—mione Granger ???? (@BuzzFeedObi) December 9, 2021

Just woke up to Chance The Rapper's pee pee tip on my tl. pic.twitter.com/o4qJXXtWwt — ?? ?. (@sameoIemistake) December 9, 2021

chance the rapper is just gonna pee on my timeline? oh ok. pic.twitter.com/SC5eCVbbwV — mid-level bottom (@roseinharlem) December 9, 2021

I just saw chance the rapper’s meat ?? pic.twitter.com/NsQqCVtbbX — HA$$AN?? (@HassVsTheWorld) December 9, 2021