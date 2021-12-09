  1. Home
  2. News

Chance The Rapper Accidentally Exposes Himself On Facebook, Quickly Deletes Video [Photos]

December 09, 2021 10:36 AM PST

Another day, another leaked nude.

via: Radar Online

On Wednesday night, fans started to notice the 28-year-old rapper (real name: Chancelor Johnathan Bennett) posted a clip of him urinating while holding onto his penis.

In the 7-second clip, Chance starts filming with the camera facing down as his stream hits the toilet. The top of his member is fully seen before he takes the camera and starts filming a bug in the bathroom he was using.

Chance clearly didn’t realize he had posted the video and within minutes the Facebook Story had been deleted from his account. The Chicago-based artist has yet to issue a statement on the accidental leak.

However, the damage had already been done and the clip screen-recorded by thousands of fans. “WHY IS CHANCE THE RAPPER POSTING HIS TIP WHILE PEEING,” immediately asked one fan on Twitter.

The reactions didn’t stop there with another writing, “9:30 AM and I am witnessing the tip of Chance The Rapper’s penis piss a strong stream of piss

Others weren’t shy to comment about the size of the junk on Twitter with many shocked by what they saw in the video.

Others laughed at how little of a reaction online there was to the leak. “Chance The Rapper’s di-k is making no noise. I’d lowkey be embarrassed.” While others simply wanted to know, “why chance the rapper post a video of him peeing on Facebook?”

Many questioned whether Chance had a new project on the way or music coming out this Friday. “I’m thinking Chance The Rapper about to drop some music,” said one skeptic. “I don’t get how you can accidentally upload your di-k like that. Do people not double-check when they post stuff??? Had to be on purpose.”

Chance has posted videos since acting as if nothing happened.

You can see the tip here.

Take a look at some reactions below.

Share This Post

Tags:Chance the Rapper