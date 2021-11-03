Cardi B Reveals She Bought a House in New York City [Photo]

Cardi B has got some new digs.

via: Rap-Up

The Grammy-winning rapper has purchased her first home in her native New York. She shared the exciting news with her 113 million followers on Instagram, along with a photo of herself posing in front of the grand staircase in the all-white foyer.

The mother of two, who grew up in the Bronx, always dreamed of owning a house in her hometown and the new property will accommodate her busy bicoastal lifestyle.

“These days I don’t just live one place, I’m everywhere due to my work. One thing for sure I needed a home in my home city of NY!” she wrote. “I’m soo proud of myself. I work so hard for my children to be comfortable everywhere they are regardless of work.”

This is the latest real estate purchase for Cardi and Offset, who also own properties in Atlanta and Los Angeles. “Me and my husband have always dreamed of having a crib in NY, and we have decided to add to our portfolio of homes, along with Atlanta and LA,” she said.

Cardi, who gave birth to a son in September, plans to host her family at her new crib. “Now having a home in NY, I can have get togethers with my family all the time!!” she added.

It marks a proud moment for the 29-year-old rapper, but she’s not done chasing her dreams. “I have accomplished so many things yet I still feel far from all the goals I want to accomplish. This is one dream I can cross off…..Let me know if ya’ll want a mini tour!”

Cardi and Offset bought their “dream house” in Atlanta in December 2019. The 22,500-square-foot mansion was listed for $5.75 million. Last month, Offset surprised his wife with a $1.5 million vacation house in the Dominican Republic, complete with ocean views and 8,000 square feet of living space.

Real estate is the way to go.