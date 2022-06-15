Cardi B Comments on Lizzo Getting Criticized for Using Ableist Lyric, Says She Would Have Told People to ‘SMD’

Cardi B volunteered her thoughts on Lizzo receiving backlash earlier this week after someone spoke her name in reference to the situation on Twitter.

via Complex:

Lizzo found herself in hot water after the singer used the word “spaz” on her new song “GRRRLS.” Lizzo took the word out of the track following the criticism, but when a person argued that Cardi is able to get away with much more because of her appearance, the “WAP” rapper responded.

“Ya will do mental gymnastics to include me in anything that people are getting dragged for,” she wrote.

Cardi, who previously collaborated with Lizzo on her track “Rumors,” continued, “People have called me out for plenty of shit .Yall do it every week SOMETHINGS I apologize for & some things I will tell y’all TO SUCK DICK & personally If I was Lizzo I would of said SMD.”

The “colorism” comment that mentioned Cardi was in response to another person bringing up that the Invasion of Privacy artist recently used the word “retarded” on Kay Flock’s song “Shake It.”

On Tuesday, Joey Badass chimed in on the Lizzo situation and had a similar response, saying that he would have told people to “SMD” if he were called out for using ableist language.

“Lizzo getting flack for using spazz is crazy!” he wrote. “Wypipo just be waiting for you to say anything remotely off. I’ll be the first to tell y’all, y’all can SMD. I ain’t never apologizing to white America, hold my nuts.”

On Monday, Lizzo addressed the backlash she received for using the word, clarifying that she had no intentions of promoting an ableist term.

“Let me make one thing clear: I never want to promote derogatory language,” Lizzo wrote. “As a fat black woman in America, I’ve had many hurtful words used against me so I overstand the power words can have … As an influential artist I’m dedicated to being part of the change I’ve been waiting to see in the world.”

If it wasn’t a big deal for Lizzo to change her lyrics to make people feel comfortable, then it shouldn’t be a big deal.