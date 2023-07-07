Candace Cameron Bure Tried to Have 'Queer Character' Removed From 'Fuller House,' Former Co-star Miss Benny Alleges

Candace Cameron Bure has history of homophobic behavior and views.

via: Radar Online

Candace allegedly tried to have a “queer character” removed from Fuller House, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In a surprising development to come three years after the Full House reboot came to an end in June 2020, Miss Benny indicated that Bure worked to have Benny’s character removed from the show.

Benny played the character Casey – the first openly gay character in Full House franchise history. Benny, who went on to star in the new Netflix show Glamorous, is also transgender.

“One of the Tanner sisters was very publicly… not for the girls, if that makes sense,” Benny, 24, said in a TikTok video this week. “I remember I got sat down by the writers and the studio to basically warn me how this person allegedly was trying to get the character removed and not have a queer character on the show.”

“I was also sort of warned and prepared that this person’s fan base might be encouraged to target me specifically,” she continued, although Benny did not explicitly name Bure. “The fact that this teenage actor who’s coming in to make jokes about wearing a scarf is suddenly a target from an adult is crazy to me.”

“To this day, despite working on the show every day for two weeks straight, I have only had a conversation with one of the Tanner sisters.”

Still, Benny acknowledged that she had “a really fun time actually shooting the show with all the other actors who were willing to talk to me.” She also acknowledged that her role as Casey on Fuller House “ultimately led to me being on Glamorous on Netflix.”

“So everything happens for a reason,” Benny said before adding that it “continuously blows my mind how queer people, specifically queer young adults and children, are being targeted and having to advocate for themselves against adults.”

Meanwhile, Bure has since denied Benny’s allegations in a statement to Daily Mail on Thursday.

Bure, 47, told the outlet that she “never asked Miss Benny’s character to be removed” and “did not ask the writers, producers or studio executives to not have queer characters on the show.”

“Fuller House has always welcomed a wide range of characters,” Bure, who played DJ Tanner on Full House and Fuller House, continued. “I thought Miss Benny did a great job as ‘Casey’ on the show.”

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Bure came under fire in November after she revealed that neither she nor her new Great American Family network would promote same-sex couples in roles on their programs

Bure said at the time that the channel would “keep traditional marriage at the core” and that her heart “wants to tell stories that have more meaning and purpose and depth behind them.”