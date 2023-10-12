California Powerball Player Wins Lottery’s $1.76 billion Jackpot — Second-Largest Prize in History

The Powerball frenzy continued on Wednesday as numbers were drawn for the $1.73 billion jackpot.

via: NY Post

The jackpot-winning ticket worth $1.76 billion, the game’s second-largest prize, was sold in California Wednesday night.

The winning numbers were 22, 24, 40, 52, 64, and the red Powerball 10.

The life-changing ticket was sold at Midway Market & Liquors in Frazier Park, Calif., located 75 miles north of Los Angeles.

The new billionaire is believed to be a local Frazier Park resident who visits the store every day to “religiously” play the lottery.

“There’s people that come in every day to get their tickets, we know them by name and I’m sure someone’s gonna be screaming up and down,” Duke, the store’s night worker told KCAL.

“They come in every day to get their tickets religiously and a lot of them said, ‘Oh if I win, I’m gonna get you a new truck,’ so where’s my truck I’ll be waiting.”

It is the fifth time that Powerball’s grand prize was won this year.

The newest jackpot winner could either receive the estimated $1.76 billion jackpot in 30 incremental payments over 29 years or outright claim a $774.1 million cash prize.

Arizona and Pennsylvania had one ticket each match all five white balls and an extra bonus from the 2x Power Play for a $2 million prize.

Seven people — California (2), Florida (2), New York, Oklahoma and Virginia — won $1 million when they correctly guessed each of the white balls.

The odds of a ticketholder matching all five numbers plus the red Powerball is an astronomical 1 in 292,201,338.

Following the results of Wednesday’s drawing, California has produced the winner of the four largest Powerball drawings in the game’s history.

The last winning Powerball ticket was sold on July 19 for a grand prize of $1.08 billion to an unidentified individual in California.

But Edwin Castro, the winner of the largest Powerball jackpot in the game’s existence, remains the big winner as he enjoys his riches with lavish purchases

Since he won, Castro purchased three luxurious homes in California after he chose the one-time lump sum payment of $997.6 million from the $2 billion jackpot.

He spent $25.5 million on a five-bedroom, seven-bathroom Hollywood Hills mansion and $4 million on a mansion in his hometown of Altadena.

Castro, who also bought a $250,000 vintage Porsche, added to real estate portfolio earlier this month when he purchased a $47 million mansion in Bel Air.