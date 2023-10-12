LeBron James Voices Support For Israel, Denounces Hamas Attacks

The NBA’s very own LeBron James stood with Israel in a statement released Wednesday.

Bron released a joint statement with his longtime business partner, Maverick Carter, on the matter on his X page on Wednesday night … saying, “The devastation in Israel is tragic and unacceptable.”

“The murder and violence against innocent people by Hamas is terrorism,” he said. “The SpringHill Company family sends our deepest condolences to Israel and the Jewish community.”

James added in his statement that he’s now praying for peace.

“We all must work to ensure this tragedy does not spread even more hate, racism, and antisemitism,” he said.