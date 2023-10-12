Britney Spears Taps Secret Celebrity To Co-Narrate Her Memoir ‘The Woman In Me’

Britney Spears’ memoir is coming out soon, but only a part of the story is going to be told in her voice when it comes to the audio version.

via: The Blast

There are less than two weeks until her highly anticipated memoir hits shelves and fans are excited to hear the 41-year-old “Toxic” singer break her silence on her controversial 13-year conservatorship, her family, her love life, and her decades-long career in the entertainment industry.

Although many fans were hoping that the “Gimme More” singer would fully narrate her memoir so they could hear her story in her own words, it seems that some elements of her past were just too difficult for the pop star to relive. Instead, sources told TMZ on Thursday morning that certain parts of her memoir will be narrated by a surprise celebrity who won’t be revealed just yet.

An insider told the outlet that Britney has already recorded as much of the audiobook version of “The Woman In Me” as she wants to. It is unclear how many chapters of the book she recorded or if she only wanted to record specific sections in her voice. Sources told the outlet that she did not narrate any portions of her memoir that specifically involved members of her estranged family because she “found them too painful to retell in her own words,” as per the outlet.

It is unclear who recorded the rest of her memoir, although the publisher, Gallery Books, a subset of Simon & Schuster, was apparently pushing hard to get actress Reese Witherspoon to record the book. Unfortunately, she was not available to do it. The source said that only female celebrities were asked to narrate for Britney. Someone has been selected and the audiobook is ready to go on October 24.

Although fans have mixed feelings about someone reading someone else’s words, many are relieved that they will get an audiobook version of her memoir at all. Earlier this summer, sources indicated that the “Oops!… I Did It Again” singer was hesitant about releasing an audiobook version of “The Woman In Me” at all. Considering how profitable the presales of her memoir are, it’s not surprising that the publisher would push for an audiobook to be made, and it looks like Britney is satisfied with the compromise.