Jeannie Mai Reveals She's Taking a Break from Social Media to 'Heal' Amid Jeezy Divorce

Jeannie Mai is taking some time to herself as she deals with her divorce from Jeezy.

via Page Six:

On Wednesday, the former “Real” co-host returned to Instagram for the first time since the news of her split to explain her recent absence from social media.

She shared an image of a handwritten note that read, “Sometimes, you need to take a break and disconnect, to heal.”

The TV personality declined to offer any additional context, simply captioning the photo with a black heart emoji.

Her brief message comes weeks after a source exclusively told Page Six that Mai is “devastated” about her divorce.

“The truth is Jeannie wants her marriage to work and wants her family to be one solid unit,” the insider said.

“Even though Jeezy has filed, Jeannie is holding out hope that he would be willing to sit down and works things [out]. She is hoping for a resolution and wants to remain as a united family unit.”

The “Put On” rapper, 46, filed for divorce from the Emmy winner, 44, on Sept. 15 after two years of marriage.

The hip-hop artist — whose real name is Jay Jenkins — revealed that he and Mai were already separated at the time, according to court documents obtained by Page Six.

He also stated that their marriage was “irretrievably broken.”

He requested joint legal custody of their 1-year-old daughter, Monaco, who was born in January 2022.

We wish them both the best.